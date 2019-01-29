Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Ski Accident

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly pulling a hit-and-run while skiing in 2016.

The alleged incident took place on the slopes of the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016. Court documents obtained by E! News allege, "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill."

When the award-winning actress hit the then-44-year-old doctor, the complaint alleges she knocked him "down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain surgery, four broken ribs and other injuries," the complaint alleges.

Per the Skier Responsibility Code, which is a Summit County Ordinance, skiers are required to "immediately stop at the scene of such collision and render to any person injured in such collision reasonable assistance." The ordinance also requires that any skiers involved in a collision "shall give his name and address to an employee of the ski area operator."