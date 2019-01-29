Empire creator Lee Daniels is sending his love to actor and activist Jussie Smollett after news broke that he was hospitalized after being assaulted in Chicago.

Earlier today, E! News learned that Smollett was the victim of a possible homophobic and racist attack, and the writer-director wants the actor to stay strong through all of this.

Daniels shared his emotional reaction to the news on Instagram, saying, "It's taken me a minute to come to social media about this because Jussie, you are my son."

"You didn't deserve to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called 'die f––––t, n––––r,' or whatever they said to you. You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that. We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are, because it shows that we are united."

Reassuring the actor to "hold your head up," Daniels finishes his message, "No racist f––k can come in and do the things that they did to you. Hold your head up, Jussie. I'm with you, I'll be there in a minute. It's just another f–––––g day in America."

The Empire creator captioned his video, "We got this, @jussiesmollett."