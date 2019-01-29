Halsey is addressing her split from G-Eazy, sharing what she learned from their breakup in a candid new interview.
The "Him & I" duo first called it quits in July after one year together, before getting back together about a month later. But by the end of October, a source told E! News that the couple had broken up once again. Though Halsey never made a public statement regarding the split, she did feel the pressure to speak out about the end of the relationship.
TheImageDirect.com
"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines," she tells Glamour. "Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."
Halsey goes on to talk about her song "Without Me," saying that it's about caring for a person so much that you end up losing sight of yourself.
"I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world," she shares. "But I'm an imitator as well, because I'm so passionately putting myself in other people's shoes all the time."