by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 12:26 PM
Andy Cohen is feeling the love coast to coast.
Just days after being treated to an epic baby shower at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed on Instagram that he also enjoyed an intimate celebration in New York City.
"I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast," Andy wrote on social media Tuesday morning. "I feel loved & it's all going to the baby."
He continued, "Thank you @brucebozzi @kellyripa @sarahjessicaparker @jackie__greenberg. (Worth noting that Anderson made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!)."
While details about this shower are much more private than the Real Housewives celebration, Kelly Ripa couldn't help but wonder if New York's party lived up to the West Coast bash.
"Still feel like we got the assignment wrong after seeing that other shower," the daytime talk-show host wrote in the comments section. Andy replied, "You got it right babe."
Back in December, Andy revealed on Watch What Happens Live that he's having a baby via surrogate.
"If all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," Andy shared with the audience. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life and while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet."
As the surrogate's due date continues, Andy continues to broadcast Watch What Happens Live from Los Angeles.
And for those still reliving his epic shower on Saturday, you aren't alone. In addition to Real Housewives stars from across the country, John Mayer, Jerry O'Connell, Jenni Pulos and more stars celebrated the dad-to-be.
And between Lisa Rinna's dance moves, Kyle Richards' heartfelt toast and surprise guests—oh hello Phaedra Parks—this is one shower pop culture fans will remember forever.
Fortunately, we can experience it when Andy's Baby Shower premieres Friday at 5 p.m. on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?