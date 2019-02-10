by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:20 PM
As the stars prepare to take the stage and perform the year's hit songs at the 2019 Grammy Awards, they are sharing snaps of all the behind-the-scenes action from music's biggest night.
From Lady Gaga getting emotional over her song, "Shallow", winning a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media to Alicia Keys practicing meditation before hosting the ceremony, we are taking you inside the Grammys through the social media accounts of the show's nominees, performers and presenters.
Did you catch Kelsea Ballerinitaking an early morning flight to make it to Los Angeles in time for the Grammys? Or Bebe Rexha getting ready with their glam squad? We can hardly wait to see their stunning final looks.
We are making sure you don't miss anything from Ryan Seacrest's red carpet preparations on the way to the big show to Zedd showing off his special Grammy watch.
E! has collected all the behind-the-scenes moments from the stars' social media accounts—and will be adding more throughout the evening—so make sure to check out all the snaps below!
"About to hit the red carpet... #Grammys"
The E! News host perfected her look before making her way to the red carpet.
The "All About That Bass" performer looked gorgeous in a white while en route to the ceremony.
"Ready �� #GRAMMYs"
The performer got emotional over her BAFTA Film Awards and Grammy wins before heading to the ceremony.
The country star took an early morning flight to make to the Grammys.
"This is how I start most of my mornings off— in grounding and gratitude and asking for clarity. Envisioning the day and putting light around it. Today more than ever I wanted to share the energy I prayed for and called for all of us to feel. So just know your day is surrounded by love, light and greatness!!! I called on it for all of us... Here's to the best day of our lives so far!! ✨✨✨✨✨"
The "Meant to Be" singer prepped with her glam squad for the Grammy red carpet.
The music producer showed off his special edition Grammy Awards watch before making his way to the big show.
"Mobile office on the way to the #Grammys. #ERedCarpet"
