Stars Call for Justice as Jussie Smollett Recovers From Homophobic, Racist Attack

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 11:14 AM

Jussie Smollett's friends and co-stars are calling for justice.

Earlier this morning, E! News learned that the 35-year-old Empire star was the victim of a possible racially-charged assault and battery in Chicago.

According to police, two suspects began to batter the actor and poured an unknown chemical substance on him. During the attack, one of the offenders also wrapped a rope around Jussie's neck.

While Jussie's team is staying quiet, many close friends and co-stars are speaking out and showing their support for the actor.

"I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett," Vivica A. Fox shared on Twitter. "IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!"

Danielle Brooks  added, "They can try to break you physically, but they can't break your spirit. To my friend @jussiesmollett , I love you King. I am praying for you and your family. This is reality. America we must do better."

They aren't the only famous faces speaking out. See what other stars are sharing on social media below.

Chicago Police asks anyone who has information on the incident to please contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jussie and his family during his recovery. 

