by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 11:14 AM
Jussie Smollett's friends and co-stars are calling for justice.
Earlier this morning, E! News learned that the 35-year-old Empire star was the victim of a possible racially-charged assault and battery in Chicago.
According to police, two suspects began to batter the actor and poured an unknown chemical substance on him. During the attack, one of the offenders also wrapped a rope around Jussie's neck.
While Jussie's team is staying quiet, many close friends and co-stars are speaking out and showing their support for the actor.
"I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett," Vivica A. Fox shared on Twitter. "IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!"
Danielle Brooks added, "They can try to break you physically, but they can't break your spirit. To my friend @jussiesmollett , I love you King. I am praying for you and your family. This is reality. America we must do better."
They aren't the only famous faces speaking out. See what other stars are sharing on social media below.
We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019
This is heartbreaking and terrifying...please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett https://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019
Love to Jussie.— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 29, 2019
This. Is. Vile. https://t.co/8h6qfSmG5U— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 29, 2019
I hope @JussieSmollett is okay and I hope the @Chicago_Police find the animals who did this to him https://t.co/sQtEJQy2l5— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 29, 2019
I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live...— Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019
Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice.— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 29, 2019
god bless jussie may he have all the support he needs healing from this.— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 29, 2019
hella speechless. no words.
.@JussieSmollett is one of the fiercest people I know. This hatred won’t stop his championing for a better world. If anything, it will probably motivate him more. It has me.— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 29, 2019
@JussieSmollett I love you.— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) January 29, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We got this @jussiesmollett 🌈👊🏾👊🏾
A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on
View this post on Instagram
Woke up to the sad & devastating news of my dear friend @jussiesmollett being the victim of a homophobic attack by two ignorant, racist, disgusting individuals in Chicago. Those of you that know Jussie know that he is one of the sweetest, kindest, most giving & most loving human beings on the planet. No one deserves what happened to him! I am shocked, devastated and heartbroken. Please pray for him and his family. Pray hard for his speedy recovery. I am so angry that this happened to him. Why? #stopthehate #prayforjussie
A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on
OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate!— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019
We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah
Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today... this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019
Sending so much luv and healing energy your way @jussiesmollett. we know that you’ll continue to change the world ❤️❤️— Fergie (@Fergie) January 29, 2019
Chicago Police asks anyone who has information on the incident to please contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Jussie and his family during his recovery.
