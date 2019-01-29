This year's Super Bowl isn't just about football.

On Tuesday morning, E! News confirmed that Maroon 5, the NFL and Interscope Records made a $500,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of Sunday's big game.

"Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time," Adam Levine shared in a statement to E! News. "We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America helps children realize their potential and build their futures.