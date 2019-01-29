Andy Murray Serves Up Hope and Humor After Hip Surgery

Andy Murray probably wishes he was on the tennis court right about now.

On Tuesday morning, the world-famous athlete took to Instagram and shared details about a procedure he recently completed.

"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain," Andy wrote to his followers. "I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo."

He added, "And I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."

As soon as he posted, many in the tennis community couldn't help but comment and express their well wishes for the 31-year-old.