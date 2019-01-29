Ariel Winter Shoots Down Body Shamer's Plastic Surgery Claims

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 9:49 AM

Ariel Winter

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A word from Ariel Winter: don't assume. 

The Modern Family star has been bombarded with criticisms and complaints about her physical appearance as of late. Fortunately, the star has not been shy about responding to the digital backlash. Most recently, the 21-year-old replied to a naysayer in the comment section of her latest Instagram post who falsely insisted she had undergone plastic surgery.

"Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl [sic] out there to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS then its [sic] worth it," a man commented.  

Photos

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden's Cutest Moments

"I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way the [sic] are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do?" Winter responded. "I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look."

Earlier this month, she shot down other critics who insisted drugs were behind her apparent weight loss. After sharing a snap of herself and boyfriend Levi Meaden on New Year's Eve with a drink in her hand, a critic wasted no time calling the actress out. "Drinking underage! Very bad! Lol."

Ariel Winter, 29Rooms

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Refinery29

Winter saw the quip and responded, writing, "Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn't want to be the only one toasting with water…lol."

However, the social media taunting continued. "Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic]," someone wrote. 

Relying on sarcasm, she retorted once again. "Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…," she said, poking fun at the critic's spelling error. "And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn't work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it."

Concluding a lengthier clapback, Winter added, "I don't need to explain myelf to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this s--t out of my thread right now, I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative."

