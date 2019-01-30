by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 7:00 AM
Nikki Bella is over being told what to do!
In this clip from Sunday (Feb. 10)'s all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star reveals to Brie Bella that she wants to enlist Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev's help for a surprise. Apparently, Nikki hopes Artem will help her get in shape for Evolution and choreograph a dance for mom Kathy Colace.
"I absolutely loved the shape I was in when I was dancing," Nikki explains in a confessional. "Doing this dance with my mom means that I could be in that same shape for Evolution, because that's what I really, really want. Like, so bad!"
However, the Bella Twin faces almost immediate criticism from her sister. Per the mother-of-one, Nikki and Artem's "chemistry" could spark unnecessary rumors.
"I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian!" Nikki defends at dinner. "I'm just trying to prove a point."
While Nikki makes a fair point, Brie still urges her to be cautious about spending too much time with Artem. "You don't think the media's gonna blow it out of proportion and make up all this B.S.?" Brie inquires. "Yeah, the media is crazy."
Although Nikki reminds Brie that Artem is now one of her good friends, Birdie Danielson's mom reveals she's worried the press will make her twin out to be a "cheater."
"It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life," Nikki remarks.
"Unfortunately, that's the position we're in," Brie concludes.
Watch the candid conversation go down in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas next Sunday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m., only on E!
