by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 6:12 AM
The men of Vanderpump Rules—Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor—stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and nothing was off limits.
In a game of "Dirty Little SURcrets," host Andy Cohen tasked the two Toms and Jax with answering questions about how well they know their significant others. Should the guys flub a question, a secret about them would be revealed by their partner.
Schwartz was the first to mess up a question Katie Maloney-Schwartz and had this secret revealed: he cries every time he's hungover.
Jax messed up his question about Brittany Cartwright and his dirty little secret was revealed: he wears heel inserts in his shoes to make himself appear taller!
But wait, it's not just Jax who does it! Click play on the video below to find out who else is a fan of heel inserts.
Schwartz messed up a second time, as did Jax. And Jax's last embarrassing secret? He gets so scared during horror movies he makes Brittany go into the dark bathroom before him and turn on the lights.
Meanwhile, Sandoval got everything right about Ariana Madix.
In another rapid-fire round of questioning, Cohen asked the men some probing questions about just how adult they are, including what their credit scores are, who has student loan debt still and who knows how to tie a tie. Watch that above.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo. WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. also on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
