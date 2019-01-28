The Recording Academy is quite literally setting the record straight.

On Monday night, a Twitter account called Main Pop Data posted a number of messages that revealed the alleged winners of the 2019 Grammys. According to the tweets, Main Pop Data had "no video proof, just archived version of the webpage."

The profile continued to name all of the unverified winners, including Cardi B's "I Like It" as Record of the Year, Lady Gaga's song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born as Song of the Year as well as Taylor Swift's reputation as Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards, says there's no truth behind these tweets. A spokesperson of the Academy told E! News in a statement, "There is no legitimacy to this. GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes."