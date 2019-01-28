Recording Academy Says There's "No Legitimacy" to Leaked Grammy Winners List

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grammy Statuette Statue

The Recording Academy is quite literally setting the record straight.

On Monday night, a Twitter account called Main Pop Data posted a number of messages that revealed the alleged winners of the 2019 Grammys. According to the tweets, Main Pop Data had "no video proof, just archived version of the webpage."

The profile continued to name all of the unverified winners, including Cardi B's "I Like It" as Record of the Year, Lady Gaga's song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born as Song of the Year as well as Taylor Swift's reputation as Best Pop Vocal Album. 

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards, says there's no truth behind these tweets. A spokesperson of the Academy told E! News in a statement, "There is no legitimacy to this. GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Photos

2019 Grammys: Nominees React

Music's biggest night of awards returns to the West Coast and will take place on Feb. 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This year, Alicia Keys takes the reins as the host of the 61st annual show. James Corden stood at center stage for the previous two years.

Keys told E! News how she felt about the honors. "I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy. I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic," she told us. "I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going UP on Feb. 10!"

As usual, there's a great list of artists slated to perform during the show, including Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and more.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.

Watch E! Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Music , Taylor Swift , Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: What's Going on With Them?

Live TV Musicals, Rent, Grease, Hairspray

Rent Live Came in Hot, But Which Live TV Musical Reigns Supreme? Vote Now!

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Surprise Las Vegas Audience With "Shallow" Duet

Black Eyed Peas, apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo

Whoops! Instagram Didn't Recognize Will.i.am Is in the Black Eyed Peas

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adele Enjoys a Date Night With Her Husband at Elton John's Concert

Vanessa Hudgens Explains Why "Rent: Live" Is "Relevant"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.