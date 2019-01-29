Bennett Raglin/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 4:00 AM
From the premiere of Twilight to Kim Kardashian's romance with Reggie Bush, 2009 was filled with some unforgettable moments.
And who could forget the fashion? Platform shoes, neon clothing and chunky jewelry were the epitome of style in 2009. In the many years since, those styles have faded into obscurity, except for the platform shoes maybe, but the famous A-listers continue to dominate the fashion world. Some of these stars have even turned into fashion designers on their own, like Kanye West, or are walking the runways.
One thing that hasn't changed is the A-list guest list that continues to get a coveted invite to preview designers' newest collections. So E! News decided to take a look back to see how much—or how little—has changed since 2009.
To experience a blast from the past, check out the gallery below!
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
This former couple took their love abroad to the Vivienne Westwood Red Label show at the London Fashion week.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Milla Jovovich is sandwiched between future Mr. and Mrs. Kanye West at the New York Fashion Week. Not to forget the "Day N Nite" rapper Lupe Fiasco, who is seated next to Kanye.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
That Gossip Girl episode where Nate has to choose between Kanye and Jared.
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
This actress was destined to play the care-free step-mom in Big Little Lies. The proof: this boho chic look from 2009.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Long before she started designing Fenty lingerie, Rihanna was planning her way to the top at the Paris Fashion Week.
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Veronica Mars meets Gossip Girl meets 90210 in this throwback photo.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG
It's hard to believe that there was ever a time when Kim K and Kanye West weren't married.
Nick Harvey/WireImage
These two royals pull off the perfect duchess slant while attending a show at the London Fashion Week.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
What better way to spend a day with your mom than taking her to a fashion show in New York City.
Jemal Countess/WireImage
These celebs look less than impressed with the styles paraded in front of them, or perhaps Gossip Girl just sent another shady text.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
The teen supernatural worlds collided when the 90210 star and her boyfriend from Twilight sat with Ghost Whisperer star Jennifer Love Hewitt.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG
Kellie may not have won American Idol, but it probably felt like she won the lotto when she landed a seat next to the Hiltons and Kim K.
Getty Images/Getty Images for Burberry
We never want to consciously uncouple from this gem of a photo.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Paris had more important matters to attend to, like texting her new friend from her reality show My New BFF.
Mark Von Holden/WireImage
The Bring It On star ditched the cheer uniform in favor of a look straight off the runway.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
"California Girls" really are unforgettable.
ZACH HYMAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Friends, fashion and funny jokes are all that is needed at this show.
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Fashion's two most influential women take a seat at the London Fashion Week.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
The O.C. star and her new besties get the ultimate runway experience at the Miss Sixty fall show.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kim and Khloe checked out Kendall Jenner's future place of employment at the New York Fashion Week.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
We have love on the brain after seeing Rihanna in this fashionable look.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
There are 10 things we love about this photo, but the thing we love the most is this surprising friendship.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The House of Harlowe designer and singer attend the Zac Posen show at the New York City Fashion Week.
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
This throwback moment gets an Easy A.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Parent Trap star and her famous ex cozy up at the Charlotte Ronson show in New York.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
In case you didn't notice, these stars take fashion very seriously.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Sixty SpA
Even in 2009, Blake Lively was still serving looks that withstand the test of time.
Ahh, the good ol' days.
