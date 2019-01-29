Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More: See the Front Row Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristen Bell, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jessica Struop, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

From the premiere of Twilight to Kim Kardashian's romance with Reggie Bush, 2009 was filled with some unforgettable moments.

And who could forget the fashion? Platform shoes, neon clothing and chunky jewelry were the epitome of style in 2009. In the many years since, those styles have faded into obscurity, except for the platform shoes maybe, but the famous A-listers continue to dominate the fashion world. Some of these stars have even turned into fashion designers on their own, like Kanye West, or are walking the runways. 

One thing that hasn't changed is the A-list guest list that continues to get a coveted invite to preview designers' newest collections. So E! News decided to take a look back to see how much—or how little—has changed since 2009.

Photos

Rihanna's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

To experience a blast from the past, check out the gallery below!

Amber Rose, Kanye West, 2009 London Fashion Week

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Amber Rose & Kanye West

This former couple took their love abroad to the Vivienne Westwood Red Label show at the London Fashion week. 

Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, Milla Jovovich, Kim Kardashian, Reggie Bush, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Reggie Bush

Milla Jovovich is sandwiched between future Mr. and Mrs. Kanye West at the New York Fashion Week. Not to forget the "Day N Nite" rapper Lupe Fiasco, who is seated next to Kanye. 

Kanye West, Jared Leto, Chace Crawford

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kanye West, Jared Leto & Chace Crawford

That Gossip Girl episode where Nate has to choose between Kanye and Jared. 

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

This actress was destined to play the care-free step-mom in Big Little Lies. The proof: this boho chic look from 2009. 

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Rihanna

Long before she started designing Fenty lingerie, Rihanna was planning her way to the top at the Paris Fashion Week. 

Kristen Bell, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jessica Struop, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Kristen Bell, Michelle Trachtenberg & Paris Hilton

Veronica Mars meets Gossip Girl meets 90210 in this throwback photo. 

Article continues below

Reggie Bush, Kim Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG

Kim Kardashian, Reggie Bush & Paris Hilton

It's hard to believe that there was ever a time when Kim K and Kanye West weren't married. 

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, 2009 London Fashion Week

Nick Harvey/WireImage

Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice

These two royals pull off the perfect duchess slant while attending a show at the London Fashion Week.

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, 2009 New York Fashion Week

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tish & Miley Cyrus

What better way to spend a day with your mom than taking her to a fashion show in New York City. 

Article continues below

Michelle Trachtenberg, Sophia Bush, Danielle Panabaker, Fashion Week

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Michelle Trachtenberg, Sophia Bush & Danielle Panabaker

These celebs look less than impressed with the styles paraded in front of them, or perhaps Gossip Girl just sent another shady text. 

Kellan Lutz, AnnaLynne McCord, Jennifer Love Hewitt

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Kellan Lutz, Annalynne McCord & Jennifer Love Hewitt

The teen supernatural worlds collided when the 90210 star and her boyfriend from Twilight sat with Ghost Whisperer star Jennifer Love Hewitt. 

Kim Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kellie Pickler, Fashion Week

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton & Kellie Pickler

Kellie may not have won American Idol, but it probably felt like she won the lotto when she landed a seat next to the Hiltons and Kim K. 

Article continues below

Liv Tyler, Emma Watson, Gwyneth Paltrow, 2009 London Fashion Week

Getty Images/Getty Images for Burberry

Liv Tyler, Emma Watson & Gwyneth Paltrow

We never want to consciously uncouple from this gem of a photo. 

Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Nicky & Paris Hilton

Paris had more important matters to attend to, like texting her new friend from her reality show My New BFF

Kirsten Dunst, Rodarte Fall 2009

Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst

The Bring It On star ditched the cheer uniform in favor of a look straight off the runway.

Article continues below

Katy Perry, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Katy Perry

"California Girls" really are unforgettable. 

Rachel Zoe, Lake Bell, Jimmy Fallon, Rose Byrne, Fashion Week

ZACH HYMAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rachel Zoe, Jimmy Fallon & Rose Byrne

Friends, fashion and funny jokes are all that is needed at this show.

Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, 2009

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour & Kate Moss

Fashion's two most influential women take a seat at the London Fashion Week. 

Article continues below

Mischa Barton, Minka Kelly, Kristen Bell, Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Mischa Barton, Minka Kelly & Kristen Bell

The O.C. star and her new besties get the ultimate runway experience at the Miss Sixty fall show.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Khloe & Kim Kardashian

Kim and Khloe checked out Kendall Jenner's future place of employment at the New York Fashion Week. 

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Rihanna

We have love on the brain after seeing Rihanna in this fashionable look. 

Article continues below

Julia Stiles, Katharine McPhee

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Julia Stiles & Katharine McPhee

There are 10 things we love about this photo, but the thing we love the most is this surprising friendship.

Nicole Richie, Alicia Keys

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nicole Richie & Alicia Keys

The House of Harlowe designer and singer attend the Zac Posen show at the New York City Fashion Week.

Amanda Bynes, Michelle Trachtenberg

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Amanda Bynes & Michelle Trachtenberg

This throwback moment gets an Easy A

Article continues below

Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson, 2009 Fashion Week

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan & Samantha Ronson

The Parent Trap star and her famous ex cozy up at the Charlotte Ronson show in New York.

Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci, Nicole Richie, 2009 Fashion Week

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci & Nicole Richie

In case you didn't notice, these stars take fashion very seriously. 

Monet Mazur, Rosario Dawson, Blake Lively, Becki Newton, 2009 Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Sixty SpA

Rosario Dawson & Blake Lively

Even in 2009, Blake Lively was still serving looks that withstand the test of time.

Article continues below

Ahh, the good ol' days. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Style Collective , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maisie Williams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Dakota Fanning, Michelle Dockery, Paris Fashion Week

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2019

Chanel, Fashion Week

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Emma Stone, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Flashback Fashion: See the Front Row Stars From 2009 Fashion Week

ESC: Gigi Hadid, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Best Dresses

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.