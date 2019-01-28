Pete Davidson Jokes About Rehab and Being "So Lame" in High School

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 2:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Sundance 2019

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

Live from the Sundance Film Festival, it's Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live comedian sat down alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly as well as Jon Cryer, Griffin Gluck and other co-stars of his upcoming film Big Time Adolescence as a part of Variety's Studio at the film festival. The movie is making its big-screen debut at Sundance on Monday.

Davidson took center stage during the interview with Variety (he was quite literally in the center of the seating arrangement) and discussed all things related to rehab, filming in Syracuse and his high school reputation. The 25-year-old sipped a bottle of beer during the chat and reminisced on some past experiences he's had in Sundance's hometown. 

"I love Park City, Utah because the last time I was here I was in rehab, so it's nice to be on the other side," he said. "It also speaks wonders to your rehab facility."

Photos

2019 Sundance Film Festival: Star Sightings

With perfect timing, he picked up his bottle of beer, took a swig and raised his glass as if making a toast.

Davidson said he did his recovery at Cirque Lodge four years ago. "It worked out great," he quipped.

The Big Time Adolescence cast also talked about what it was like to film in Syracuse. They seemed to have pretty differing opinions on the Upstate New York city. "The whole town of Syracuse blows," Davidson shared.

He added, "There's nothing going on there, so [the cops] were hunting me down the entire time and trying to arrest me." The stand-up comedian joked, "Trying to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse," and topped it off with a middle finger.

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, Sundance 2019

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Their time in Syracuse, however, didn't leave them empty-handed. According to Kelly, he and Davidson both bought cars. Davidson acquired an old Cadillac while Kelly opted for a drag racing car that made an appearance in Kelly's "Loco" music video, which also starred Davidson. It, too, was filmed in Syracuse.

It might be safe to say that they won't be returning to the city any time soon even though Davidson left his car there.

Davidson later talked about social media and his online presence. On Dec. 15, he posted what seemed like a suicidal note on Instagram and immediately deleted his profile afterwards. Fellow celebrities and fans were all alarmed and offered their support to the New York native, including Kelly.

"I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete," he tweeted that night. "Gonna make sure he's good, I promise. Can't have my boy in the darkness like that." 

The "Bad Things" rapper has been a huge support system for Davidson and they've been seen hanging out together all over New York and the country. Not long after his alarming note, Davidson attended Kelly's concert in Cleveland and sat on a platform onstage. A few weeks ago the friends attended a Denver Nuggets basketball game together and sat courtside.

Davidson made a subtle nod to his Instagram note in his response during the Variety interview. "I can't go on [social media] for obvious reasons," he said with a chuckle. 

He has one sweeping piece of advice for anyone facing cyber bullying: "Just don't go online."

Big Time Adolescence delves into high school life and is a coming of age story about a young teenager. Some people may see high school as their glory days, but not for Davidson and Kelly. When asked what they were like in high school, both men replied "lame" at the same time.

"I was so lame in high school. I didn't have any friends," Davidson revealed.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Sundance , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kalani, Asuelu, 90 Day Fiancé

Cuteness Overload! 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani and Asuelu Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Just Took a Big Step in Settling Their Divorce

Black Panther

Here's How You Can See Black Panther in Theaters for Free Next Month

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

How Rent Live's Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot and What Happened Next

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Sets the Records Straight on Claims She's Raising Her Daughter to Be ''Genderless''

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Is Releasing a Second Tell-All Book

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.