Kate Hudson is clapping back at those "silly" claims that she is raising her daughter to be "genderless."

The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Monday to explain what she really meant when she told AOL she and husband Danny Fujikawa were raising baby Rani Rose Fujikawa-Hudson with a "genderless [approach]."

"Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really," she explains in the lengthy Instagram post. "This whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense."

Contrary to prior belief, saying she was using a "genderless [approach]" was Hudson's way of "re focusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype."

Kate says, "I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what."