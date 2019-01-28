Just months after her late-night series was canceled, Robin Thede is back. Thede created the new series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and will star in, write and executive produce the HBO project. The cable channel ordered it straight to series.

Alongside Thede, Issae Rae is executive producing, as is Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Lauren Ashley Smith. Smith is also the head writer on the project.

HBO's official description the new series is spot on: "A Black Lady Sketch Show is a half-hour sketch comedy series featuring black women, hence the title."