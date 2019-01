Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Is Releasing a Second Tell-All Book

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has shared that she's releasing a second tell-all book.

Samantha, who has become known for criticizing the Duchess of Sussex over the last year, announced to her Twitter followers that her book, In the Shadows of the Duchess, has two parts.

"I couldn't help but let it slip!" Samantha wrote to her social media followers. "There are actually two books coming out! 'In the Shadows of the Duchess I and II.'''

Samantha added the hashtags #April and #June, referencing the possible release dates for the two books, the first of which is around the time of Meghan's due date.