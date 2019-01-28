Kelly Ripa has officially arrived on Riverdale.

The alleged mistress known as Mrs. Mulwray makes her debut in this week's episode, and E! News has your exclusive first look at Ripa's grand gun-wielding entrance. Turns out she's not so thrilled that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has been trying to find her, and extremely not thrilled that he might break her fancy decorative egg.

Ripa is playing the mistress of her own real-life husband Mark Consuelos, who plays Hiram Lodge. Hiram is, of course, not doing so well after being shot by a mysterious unseen gunman in last week's episode, and that just adds to the list of mysteries the kids of Riverdale are desperately trying to solve.