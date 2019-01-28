Jimmy Kimmel has a few thoughts about this season of The Bachelor.

While appearing on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in celebration of host Ellen DeGeneres' 61st birthday, the topic of The Bachelor and season 23 star Colton Underwood came up.

"Do you believe the Bachelor is a virgin?" Kimmel asked DeGeneres.

"Well, he says he is," DeGeneres replied.

"I know he does, I used to tell my mother that too," Kimmel said as the audience laughed. "I think maybe that's the deal, is that maybe he doesn't want his mom to know that he's been...you know. I mean, if I were to announce, like, 'Hey, I just want everyone to know, I'm an adult virgin.' People would say, 'Yeah, that makes sense.'"