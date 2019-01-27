Fox's Rent Live might have really suffered after one of its stars got injured and it was forced to rely on a pre-recorded rehearsal, but that didn't mean we weren't still totally over the moon.

Vanessa Hudgens made her debut as Maureen Johnson over an hour into the show, and every moment she was on that stage was instantly the best part of the show so far. From her grand motorcycle entrance to her incredibly strange one-woman show to the absolutely incredible performance of "Take Me or Leave Me," Hudgens was the show's brightest star.

We chronicled a few of her best moments in GIF form below, for your enjoyment (and ours).