Fox
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 8:42 PM
Fox
Fox's Rent Live might have really suffered after one of its stars got injured and it was forced to rely on a pre-recorded rehearsal, but that didn't mean we weren't still totally over the moon.
Vanessa Hudgens made her debut as Maureen Johnson over an hour into the show, and every moment she was on that stage was instantly the best part of the show so far. From her grand motorcycle entrance to her incredibly strange one-woman show to the absolutely incredible performance of "Take Me or Leave Me," Hudgens was the show's brightest star.
We chronicled a few of her best moments in GIF form below, for your enjoyment (and ours).
Fox
Her Entrance
You can't arrive on a motorcycle in all leather and then lick your lips like that and expect everyone to just be OK with it.
Fox
Holy Cow
Maureen's performance art never makes much sense in any Rent production, and it didn't exactly make sense here either, but it was incredibly entertaining.
Fox
Latex + Chips
Let us all aspire to be the kind of person who could hang out in a latex suit while also eating chips.
Fox
Those Dance Moves
This is the energy with which we would like to continue into 2019.
Fox
And These Dance Moves
The audience's thrilled reaction to this moment was the same reaction happening in our brain.
Fox
Take Me or Leave Me
In a production that felt like exactly the thing it was, a rehearsal, Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersy Clemons' rendition of the best song from the entire show (don't fight us) felt like the most alive. There was nothing rehearsal-esque about that, and both of their vocals were absolutely on fire.
Fox
Maureen Meets Maureen
The real shame of this is that we only got a split second Vanessa and original Maureen Idina Menzel singing into each other's faces. We need a whole number of this! A whole show! Give it to us now!
Anyway, Vanessa Hudgens should be cast in every live or not live or half live musical from now on, thank you very much.
Rent Live aired on Fox.
The Biggest Jaw Droppers From the 2019 SAG Awards: First Time Winners, Black Panther's Big Prize and More
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?