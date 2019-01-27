Mackenzie Hancsicsak saw an opportunity, and she took it.

The 10-year-old actress, who plays "Young Kate" on NBC's This Is Us, attended Sunday's 2019 SAG Awards with a plan to make the evening just a bit sweeter by selling Girl Scout Cookies.

Mackenzie documented her entrepreneurial journey via social media, alerting her followers and fellow attendees that boxes of Thin Mints and Samoas were available for purchase at Table 34 inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Co-star Parker Bates posed alongside the mini star for the photo opp.

The Girl Scouts organization applauded Mackenzie for her efforts, tweeting, "Good luck to you and the incredible cast of @NBCThisisUs!! We will be watching and cheering for you."

Their well wishes certainly paid off, as the critically-acclaimed drama took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for a second time.