Emma Stone Surprisingly Steps Out With Boyfriend Dave McCary at 2019 SAG Awards

by alyssa morin | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:32 PM

Love is in the air at the 2019 SAG Awards!

From Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami–Karim, Sunday night's event was full glitz, glamour and romance.

However, one couple in particular caught our eyes: Emma Stone and her boyfriend Dave McCary.

Why, though? The pair rarely makes red carpet appearances together, even though they've been dating since at least October 2017. It seems that since the SAG Awards are special (it's a night where actors cheer on actors), they made an exception.

In fact, the 30-year-old actress was nominated for two awards tonight, despite not winning.

She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in Netflix's Maniac and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Favourite

The two lovebirds put their relationship on full display at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. The Favourite actress was all smiles as she sat next to her man at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Although the star walked the red carpet alone, she was dripping in gold.

Wearing a Louis Vuitton design, Emma dazzled in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder gold top that featured a big bow that wrapped around her neck. She paired it with wide-legged, high-waisted pants.

Her outfit was a glimmering as the flashing lights on the carpet. The couple's rare appearance, though, out shined her sparkly ensemble.

This is reportedly the second time they have been photographed together in the past week. They were seen enjoying a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Golden State Warriors earlier this month.

Although they've been dating since at least October 2017, they actually met in December 2016 after Stone hosted Saturday Night Live. During the show, McCary starred and directed the sketch "Wells for Boys."

For a full list of winners, swoon-worthy fashion moments and more, E! has you covered.

 

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

