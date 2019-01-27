16 Best Memes About Rent Live, Which Was Mostly Not Live

There's only us, and there's only this...memes.

FOX's production of Rent Live, based on the hit 1996 Broadway show about a group of New York City friends, including romantic couples and exes, living with and dying from HIV/AIDS, premiered on Sunday with some shocking news; most of the show would feature pre-recorded footage from the previous day's dress rehearsal, as actor Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger Davis, had suffered a broken ankle during that taping.

Despite the lack of live performances, viewers tuned in to watch Hunt and the rest of the cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, bring on the nostalgia...and the tears.

And like with many airings of TV musicals, posted memes on social media.