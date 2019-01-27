16 Best Memes About Rent Live, Which Was Mostly Not Live

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:41 PM
There's only us, and there's only this...memes.
FOX's production of Rent Live, based on the hit 1996 Broadway show about a group of New York City friends, including romantic couples and exes, living with and dying from HIV/AIDS, premiered on Sunday with some shocking news; most of the show would feature pre-recorded footage from the previous day's dress rehearsal, as actor Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger Davis, had suffered a broken ankle during that taping.
Despite the lack of live performances, viewers tuned in to watch Hunt and the rest of the cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, bring on the nostalgia...and the tears.
And like with many airings of TV musicals, posted memes on social media.
1. Hudgens, who played Maureen Johnson, earned much praise...and a High School Musical shout-out...
2. In fact, High School Musical took center stage when it came to meme-ing Rent Live.
Sharpay right now watching Gabriella... #RENTLive pic.twitter.com/fdpMjQJvQ2— that messy asian (@AsianReptar) January 28, 2019
3. Seems that viewers were more into High School Musical...
Not gonna lie, I'm really enjoying Gabriella in this year's Spring Musi-CAL #RENT #RentLive pic.twitter.com/uaMF2F1gLM— Joe Samus (@avrgschmoe) January 28, 2019
4. Jordan Fisher, who played narrator Mark Cohen, also earned much praise.
Jordan Fisher and Vanessa Hudgens tryna hold them up like.. #rentonfox #rentlive pic.twitter.com/HtV9vG9Rq6— tiffani davis ♡ (@tiffdavs) January 28, 2019
5. Not everyone was impressed by the chemistry, or lack thereof, between Roger and Mimi (Tinashe)...
Me every time Roger and Mimi are having a “romantic” moment #RENT #RentLive pic.twitter.com/KYnXIpkwbF— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 28, 2019
6. Someone had a good idea for a drinking game...
Every time they change the lyrics take a shot #RentLive pic.twitter.com/LDMN3kOHHA— Sky (@ThotVegan) January 28, 2019
7. No need to take a shot for this one!
I didn’t know how badly I needed Jordan Fisher gyrating his hips and singing the words “mucho masturbation” in my life but w o w #RENTLive pic.twitter.com/LKPtGwVRTH— Brigid 🌲✨ (@justlikepluto) January 28, 2019
8. People know keeping all the original lyrics was risky...
The FCC during La Vie Boheme. #RentLive #RENT pic.twitter.com/fI9Nniwpso— Pearly Gates (@ChickenFingah) January 28, 2019
9. Some people were seriously upset by the changes to the beloved musical.
why did they cut and change so much of La Vie Boheme #RentLive pic.twitter.com/UMzK6ArMG5— kaitlin milligan (@kaitmilligan) January 28, 2019
10. Some people wanted to see, you know...
Me watching #RENTlive waiting for the moment Roger hurts his ankle 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/065sTxwgPj— RocioAle05 (@RocioAle05) January 28, 2019
11. Come on, you've thought about it...
Me trying to find out how Roger broke his ankle #rentlive pic.twitter.com/CnevpY4f6c— Leah Mulholland (@fuqyachknstrips) January 28, 2019
12. ..be honest...
Everytime I see Rodger doing something a little risky on his ankles #RENTLive pic.twitter.com/eXWArz1NR4— Evie Bair (@evalynbair) January 28, 2019
(And Hunt's injury did make it into the show, during a segment that was indeed live.)
Here's what's going on at the actually live #RentLive. https://t.co/oaLJljjFjA pic.twitter.com/sHHC5Ys0f6— E! News (@enews) January 28, 2019
13. And speaking of tragedies...(SPOILER ALERT)...
Trying to enjoy #RentLive knowing what's gonna happen to Angel in less than 5 minutes : pic.twitter.com/YSE7IxyWdx— Mimi Light My Candle (@Felicity_M2) January 28, 2019
14. There was some shade directed at those who never watched the Broadway musical...
Some of you have only ever seen the movie version and it shows #RentLive pic.twitter.com/CD5moscrZ5— albert (@_BoysCryToo) January 28, 2019
15. And the true Rentheads were there for one main reason...
True theatre geeks waiting to see the OGs preform in the last number.... #rentlive pic.twitter.com/cXQuRWTnYR— Emily Phillips (@EmilyWaltrip) January 28, 2019
16. Despite much criticism, Rent Live achieved what it set out to do.
me while watching #RENTLive : pic.twitter.com/eGV6fMnQnp— katie💍 (@katiehoward03) January 28, 2019
No day but today, Rent forever!
