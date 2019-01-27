The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub Was Really Not Expecting His Best Actor in a Comedy Series Win at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tony Shalhoub, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Suffice to say, Tony Shalhoub didn't enter the Shrine Auditorium tonight thinking he'd walk out a winner.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, nominated for his turn as Midge's father Abe Weissman, was up against heavy-hitters like recent Golden Globe winner Michael Douglas and Emmy winners Bill Hader and Henry Winkler in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. So when presenter Alec Baldwin, alongside host Megan Mullally, revealed that he'd taken top honors, he took the stage and admitted that he didn't expect to be standing there at all.

"OK, I have nothing prepared. For obvious reasons. Look at this category," he told the crowd, before turning his attention not to the three recent award winners in his category, but a fourth nominee and Douglas' co-star in the Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. "I just want to start by saying the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin who has long been an idol of mine and I'm happy to say a friend. But I think he was the reason I wanted to become an actor in the first place.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

As Arkin looked on gratefully, Shalhoub turned finished up his speech with the traditional thank yous—with one notable twist.

"That said, I want to thank everyone at Amazon. Jen Salke, everybody," he continued. "Especially James Sterling in Legal Affairs, and not just because I'm in the middle of a renegotiation. Thank you to my incredible cast and crew and my beautiful wife Brooke. All of you, I thank you."

It was a big night for Amazon comedy, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. Star Rachel Brosnahan took home The Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, while the entire cast earned one for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The win marks Shalhoub's third SAG Award win his career, with the first two coming courtesy of his long-running USA series Monk.

Congrats!

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Apple News , TV ,

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

A Song, Smitty and Sexts: These Are Megan Mullally's Best Moments From the 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Glenn Close Is Visibly Shocked as She Wins 2019 SAG Award for Best Actress After 14-Year Lull

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Fast Cars and Smoky Cigars! Nikki Bella's Single Life Raises Some Eyebrows on Total Bellas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.