Suffice to say, Tony Shalhoub didn't enter the Shrine Auditorium tonight thinking he'd walk out a winner.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, nominated for his turn as Midge's father Abe Weissman, was up against heavy-hitters like recent Golden Globe winner Michael Douglas and Emmy winners Bill Hader and Henry Winkler in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. So when presenter Alec Baldwin, alongside host Megan Mullally, revealed that he'd taken top honors, he took the stage and admitted that he didn't expect to be standing there at all.

"OK, I have nothing prepared. For obvious reasons. Look at this category," he told the crowd, before turning his attention not to the three recent award winners in his category, but a fourth nominee and Douglas' co-star in the Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. "I just want to start by saying the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin who has long been an idol of mine and I'm happy to say a friend. But I think he was the reason I wanted to become an actor in the first place.