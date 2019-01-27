Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:25 PM
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner
Double the Jacks, double the fun!
Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia chatted it up at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday. Both men looked sharp is black tuxes.
Cooper is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his role of Jackson "Jack" Maine in the remake of A Star Is Born, which also marked his directorial debut. The movie is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while Cooper's co-stars Lady Gaga, who plays his love interest, and Sam Elliott, who plays Jack's older half-brother and manager, also earned individual SAG Award nods.
Ventimiglia plays Jack on the NBC drama series This Is Us, which is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Ventimiglia's co-star Sterling K. Brown, who plays one of his sons, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
The 2019 SAG Awards is being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and is airing live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / p.m. PT.
Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?