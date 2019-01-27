Double the Jacks, double the fun!

Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia chatted it up at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday. Both men looked sharp is black tuxes.

Cooper is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his role of Jackson "Jack" Maine in the remake of A Star Is Born, which also marked his directorial debut. The movie is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while Cooper's co-stars Lady Gaga, who plays his love interest, and Sam Elliott, who plays Jack's older half-brother and manager, also earned individual SAG Award nods.

Ventimiglia plays Jack on the NBC drama series This Is Us, which is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.