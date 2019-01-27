When Jack Met Jack...Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia Chat It Up at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:25 PM

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Double the Jacks, double the fun!

Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia chatted it up at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday. Both men looked sharp is black tuxes.

Cooper is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his role of Jackson "Jack" Maine in the remake of A Star Is Born, which also marked his directorial debut. The movie is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while Cooper's co-stars Lady Gaga, who plays his love interest, and Sam Elliott, who plays Jack's older half-brother and manager, also earned individual SAG Award nods.

Ventimiglia plays Jack on the NBC drama series This Is Us, which is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Ventimiglia's co-star Sterling K. Brown, who plays one of his sons, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

The 2019 SAG Awards is being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and is airing live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / p.m. PT.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

