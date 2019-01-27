Talk about family bonding.

How are you spending your Sunday evening? Maybe watching TV with your parents? Or playing games with your siblings? If you're a celebrity, your family night activities require formal wear. At the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, many stars brought along a family member or two to experience the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Legendary actor Alan Alda brought his grandchildren to the ceremony as it's set to be a huge night for him: The M*A*S*H star is this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. (And he also wins Coolest Grandpa of the Year, too!)

But he wasn't the only celeb to bring along a family member.