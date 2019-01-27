Aww! So Many Celebrities Brought Family Members As Their Dates to the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 4:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about family bonding.

How are you spending your Sunday evening? Maybe watching TV with your parents? Or playing games with your siblings? If you're a celebrity, your family night activities require formal wear. At the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, many stars brought along a family member or two to experience the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 

Legendary actor Alan Alda brought his grandchildren to the ceremony as it's set to be a huge night for him: The M*A*S*H star is this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. (And he also wins Coolest Grandpa of the Year, too!)

But he wasn't the only celeb to bring along a family member. 

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi had the ultimate mother-daughter date, looking gorgeous with her mother Keri as they posed on the red carpet together. 

Yara Shahidi, Keri Shahidi

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Before hitting the ceremony, Emily Osment, who is nominated alongside her The Kominsky Method costars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, took a moment to film a fun Boomerang with her father, who showed off some impressive posing skills. 

"yeah. dad can boomerang," the 26-year-old Hannah Montana star wrote. "comin for ya @sagawards."

Another young star who brought her father along for the night? Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, who posted a photo of the duo on her Instagram Stories. She labeled her dad as the "best date" in the adorable snap. 

The 25th annual SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. 

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Yara Shahidi

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

A Song, Smitty and Sexts: These Are Megan Mullally's Best Moments From the 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Glenn Close Is Visibly Shocked as She Wins 2019 SAG Award for Best Actress After 14-Year Lull

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Fast Cars and Smoky Cigars! Nikki Bella's Single Life Raises Some Eyebrows on Total Bellas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.