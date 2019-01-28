It's no little lie that Zoë Kravitz made a splash in her new 2019 Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra. The ad focuses on the brand's USDA-certified organic beer and has a large focal point on nature and "the pure experience" and E! News is giving you the exclusive first look.

The commercial begins with a swooping shot of the sun setting over the ocean and quickly transitions to views of the seashore, mountains, and waterfalls. In the middle of it all we see a barefoot Kravitz atop a wooden platform that looks like it's levitating. She's sitting at a wood desk with a clear chair and dons a pair of light wash blue jeans, a button down white shirt and gold jewelry. The Big Little Lies star is surrounded by two microphones on each side of her and a bottle of Michelob ULTRA.

"Let's all experience something," she whispers into the first microphone.

She says into the second, "Together." Kravitz then clinks her nails on the bottle.