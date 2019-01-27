Fox's Rent show must go on—even with an injured actor.

Brennin Hunt, Roger in Fox's live musical production of the acclaimed musical Rent, rolled his ankle during dress rehearsal ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 27 telecast.

"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone – producers and cast, original and current -- is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on," Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.