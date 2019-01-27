Fox's Rent: Live Will Go on Despite Brennin Hunt's Injury

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fox's Rent show must go on—even with an injured actor.

Brennin Hunt, Roger in Fox's live musical production of the acclaimed musical Rent, rolled his ankle during dress rehearsal ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 27 telecast.

"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone – producers and cast, original and current -- is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on," Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

Photos

Meet the Cast of Fox's Rent

According to THR, portions of the live telecast will be from taped segments to accommodate Hunt's injury. There is no understudy. Julie Larson, sister to composer and playwright Jonathan Larson, the man behind Rent, commented on Hunt's injury in a statement.
 
"The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother's work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us. This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can't wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan's legacy," Larson, who is also an executive producer on the live production, said in a statement.

Hunt previously told E! News that Rent was the first Broadway show he ever saw. Hear more from him in the video above.

The cast of Rent on Fox also includes Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons and Mario.

Rent airs live on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fox , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Jackass Cast

How Steve-O and Others Have Overcome the Jackass "Curse" While Some Are Still Struggling

Bachelor Couples

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel Reveals the OG Rent Cast Is Reuniting for Fox's Live Show

Matt LeBlanc, Friends

The Prop Matt LeBlanc "Stole" From the Friends Set Will Melt Your Heart

RENT: Live, Rent, Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens on Why Rent Live Is the Perfect Story for 2019

Vanessa Hudgens Explains Why "Rent: Live" Is "Relevant"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.