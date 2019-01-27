XXXTentacion's Son Is Born 7 Months After Rapper's Death

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 9:08 AM

XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Seven months after the death of XXXTentacion, the late rapper's family has announced the birth of his son.

Back in June, XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) was shot and killed in Florida at the age of 20. On Saturday, XXXTentacion's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, took to Instagram Story to share that her late son's baby has arrived. XXXTentation's girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, who was early on in her pregnancy at the time of the artist's death, gave birth to a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy.

"Yume has officially arrived," the message on the Instagram Story post says, along with a baby emoji.

Read

XXXtentacion's Posthumous Album Skins Released: Listen to It Here

"Gekyume's name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought," his family said in a statement (via Complex). "XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first-born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."

XXXTentacion, Baby

Instagram

Last month, XXXTentacion's posthumous albumSkins, was released.

