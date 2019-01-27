Daniele Venturelli/GC Images
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" live for the first time ever on Saturday night.
During Gaga's Enigma residency concert in Las Vegas, the singer invited her A Star Is Born co-star and director up on the stage with her. Cooper, who was seated in the audience, had the crowd cheering as he joined Gaga to perform their duet.
After sharing a hug, Gaga announced to Cooper, "I even got you in-ears."
"Jackson never used these," Cooper, referencing his character Jackson Maine, told the crowd as he prepared to perform.
Video footage from the concert shows Gaga helping Cooper get ready to sing, giving him a kiss on the cheek before he sat down.
As Cooper sang, Gaga knelt beside him, putting her arms on his leg.
After Cooper finished his solo, Gaga got up and began her part of the song on the piano. In video posted to Instagram by @JoeyMonroe, you can see Cooper and Gaga looking at each other warmly as they continue the song. Towards the end of the song, Cooper sat down next to Gaga and wrapped his arm around her waist.
In just a few hours, the duo is likely to walk the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards, where A Star Is Born is nominated for multiple awards.
Take a look at the video above to see Gaga and Cooper sing "Shallow" in Las Vegas!
