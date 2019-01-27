Newlyweds!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their first public appearance together since tying the knot last month. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was there to support her husband on Saturday night as he was honored at the G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, Calif., sponsored by Bondi Sands. The couple didn't walk the red carpet together, but they did pose for photos as they cozied up inside the event.

After being presented the G'Day USA Excellence in Film Award by Vince Vaughn, Hemsworth gave Cyrus a sweet shout-out during his speech.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife," the Isn't It Romantic actor gushed over Cyrus. "You are a sweet, sweet angel."