Jada Pinkett Smith and Kerry Washington Had the Reunion of Our Dreams

The only scandal here is that we weren't invited.

Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith had a flawless-looking reunion over the weekend that both women documented on Instagram. Washington is currently starring in the Broadway play American Son, which runs until Sunday. While Washington has a powerful presence onstage, there are a number of women who signed on to help produce it, including Shonda Rhimes, Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union.

In her Instagram post, Pinkett Smith said she was "so happy" see Washington's "brilliant performance" in the play. "Kerry ... I am so honored to be on this ride with you. Thank you for including me," she wrote. Pinkett Smith added the hashtag "#sisterlove" as well.

Washington dubbed the Red Table Talk co-host a "goddess" in her caption.