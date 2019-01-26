Cardi B Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Red "Pijamas"

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 1:56 PM

Cardi B

Cardi B is turning up the heat this winter.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper posted a selfie on Instagram Friday night and looked extra sultry while doing so. In the photo, Cardi wore a red leather bra, high-waisted bikini-cut bottoms and thigh-high boots. She also had on a long-sleeve coat made of the same material.

"On the gang," she captioned it. "you know that Cardi a freak! All my pijamas is ........" If those are her pajamas, it's time to turn up the PJ game for anyone having a sleepover with the artist anytime soon. 

Cardi's red get-up is just the latest in her slew of outfits that have been totally on point. 

The "Invasion of Privacy" rapper has become somewhat of a fashion icon as of late.

Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe Is Next Level

On Friday, Cardi turned her backyard into a makeshift catwalk and strutted her best stuff in a neon green leopard print jacket and black pants. She proved she belongs at Fashion Week with everyone else!

Cardi has lots of big events in store for the near future, including her own Las Vegas residency at The Palms Casino Resort. But before that happens, we'll her alongside Steve Carellin what's undoubtedly going to be an epic Super Bowl commercial.

Take a look at some of Cardi's other best fashion moments in the gallery below.

Cardi B

Lime Green Queen

The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.

Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.

Cardi B

Pretty in Pink

Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble. 

Cardi B

Lilac Leather

The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse. 

Cardi B

Animal Print Pant Suit

One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.

Cardi B

Feathers, but Make It Fashion

This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.

Cardi B

Orange Knock Out

When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes. 

Cardi B

Denim on Denim

Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more. 

Cardi B

Matchy-Matchy

The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.

We're loving these looks, okurr!

