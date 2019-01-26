After Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, the Michael Jackson Estate released a statement denouncing the child molestation claims made against the late King of Pop.

"Leaving Neverland isn't a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death," the statement, obtained by E! News, read. "The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact."

The estate also referred to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson are the focus of the film, "admitted liars." In addition, it noted that their claims were already dismissed by a judge after they were brought forth via lawsuits.

"The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred," the estate continued. "They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers."