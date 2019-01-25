In case you didn't already know this,Snookiis fashion goals.

The Jersey Shore star will soon welcome baby number three and throughout her entire pregnancy, she has been slaying the fashion game.

From Insta-worthy athleisure outfits to matching family pajama sets, Snooki is showing off her fabulous yet relatable style.

The 31-year-old star recently took to Instagram to show off her growing bump and her daughter, Giovanna LaValle's, excitement.

"Baby is cooking," she wrote in a heartwarming post. " We can't wait to meet you...#SissyIsObsessed."

Dressed in black leggings and a gray sports bra, Snooki looked like a total knock out. Take one look at her Instagram and you'll see a series of ensembles that range from cozy chic to full-on glam.

But even when she's rocking something simple like leggings or sweatpants, she always adds something to it. Whether it's a pop of color, on-trend boots or funky patterns, she gives her outfits some oomph.

Bottom line: when she's wearing the basics she doesn't make it look basic.