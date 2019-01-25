Snooki/Instagram
In case you didn't already know this,Snookiis fashion goals.
The Jersey Shore star will soon welcome baby number three and throughout her entire pregnancy, she has been slaying the fashion game.
From Insta-worthy athleisure outfits to matching family pajama sets, Snooki is showing off her fabulous yet relatable style.
The 31-year-old star recently took to Instagram to show off her growing bump and her daughter, Giovanna LaValle's, excitement.
"Baby is cooking," she wrote in a heartwarming post. " We can't wait to meet you...#SissyIsObsessed."
Dressed in black leggings and a gray sports bra, Snooki looked like a total knock out. Take one look at her Instagram and you'll see a series of ensembles that range from cozy chic to full-on glam.
But even when she's rocking something simple like leggings or sweatpants, she always adds something to it. Whether it's a pop of color, on-trend boots or funky patterns, she gives her outfits some oomph.
Bottom line: when she's wearing the basics she doesn't make it look basic.
The reality TV star is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jionni LaValle. Earlier this month, the couple's two kids helped reveal the gender of their third baby in a sweet video. Snooki also shared a picture of her toddlers holding up a sonogram of the baby.
"I don't want any more girls," the Jersey Shore alum previously told E! News. "If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it."
Luckily, her wish came true.
Scroll through our gallery (below) to see Snooki's pregnancy style with baby number three. It will give you major fashion inspo regardless if you're expecting or not. Because let's be real, who doesn't want to dress fabulous yet cozy?
Snooki/Instagram
Sporty Spice Snooki
"Baby is cooking! We can't wait to meet you," the Jersey Shore star writes on Instagram. Including the hashtag, "Sissy is Obsessed." Her mirror pic was also on-point with her cozy and cute athleisure outfit.
Snooki/Instagram
Printed Pants
Puckering her lips and cradling her bump in adorable printed leggings, Snooki is ready to welcome baby number three. "Come through tight pants & nausea," she hilariously writes on social media.
Snooki/Instagram
Totally Tie-Dye
"Someone is super excited to be a big sissy," the star shares. "Starting to pop! Or it's just the popcorn I just ate." If we're being honest, we can't stop staring at her tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirt.
Snooki/Instagram
Snappy Casual
No one can pull off leggings quite like Snooki, and this #OOTD is no different. Pairing her tights with calf-length boots and a cropped sweater, she's slaying her pregnancy style.
Snooki/Instagram
Tis' the Season
The Jersey Shore star gets into the holiday spirit with a festive-colored pajama set and statement slippers, no less.
Snooki/Instagram
Sweatpants Style
Snooki keeps her "pregnant problems" real in a candid Instagram photo. Nevertheless, the star couldn't pass up a moment to look adorable. She rocks a camouflage long-sleeve, cozy sweatpants and patterned socks.
Congrats to the happy couple! We can't wait to see what Snooki's style will look like once she welcomes baby number three.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!