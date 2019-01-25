Fatima Ali's Top Chef Co-Stars Pay Tribute After Her Death

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Top Chef family is mourning the death of Fatima Ali.
On Friday, the 29-year-old chef died after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer. The news of her death came from fellow Top Chef star Bruce Kalman who wrote in a sorrowful post, "It's with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever."
Fatima's battle with the illness, named Ewing Sarcoma, came to an abrupt end just four months after she was told she had a year to live. The star's cancer, which she had formerly beaten, came back with full force in October. While she was once able to fight the cancer with treatments like chemotherapy, doctors told her it was unlikely to help.
However, in her last days, Fatima seemed to find contentment. "An odd sense of relief has settled inside me, knowing that I can finally live for myself, even if it's just for a few more precious months," she wrote in an essay for Bon Appétit.
Her last words to her many fans were those of gratitude. "I know it's been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I'm sick and unfortunately I'm getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple... I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I'll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can."
My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning. I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone....... 👸🏽 👩🏽🍳
I will miss you Fatima. Thank you for all the laughter, showing me some delicious food, but most of all your friendship. I know you're somewhere singing with the angels. Love you. . #restinpower #season15strong #season15 #friends #familyfirst #topcheffamily #bravotopchef #topchef
You will be forever missed my friend. You brought so much joy to those around you. #ripfatima
Fati.... always such a brilliant raw star... never have I ever... You will be forever an inspiration... thank you for being you... #teamfati #fuckcancer #ripfatima #lovefierce #topchefseason15 #sad #thankful #friends #pitchperfect #love
My heart is so broken today, thanks for gracing my life, meeting my son, being my friend, and letting me into your incredible existence, I’ll miss you more than you can know. Until I see you again, I’ll keep a bottle of whiskey and a coffee cup ready for you ❤️❤️💪🏻💪🏻#teamfati
It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce 😘 #fuckcancer #cheffati #topchef #friends #family #itsnotfair
So sad to learn that Chef Fatima Ali has lost her battle with illness. Grateful to have had the chance to see her shine. https://t.co/R1fa7yxLBu— Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) January 25, 2019
In the wake of her passing, messages of sympathy have poured into the comments section of Fatima's Instagram. Many loyal Top Chef viewers spoke of their admiration in their comments.
And in a statement from the Top Chef family, they said, "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Fatima Ali has lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart. We hope that the beautiful memories shared with her will provide comfort to everyone who knew and loved her."
