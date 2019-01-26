Shop the SAG Awards 2019 Swag Bag

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a celeb? 

Well around here, we do pretty much all the time. Especially when award season rolls around, consider our interest peaked. Take this weekend's SAG Awards for instance. Sure, we're excited to see who walks the red carpet and all, but what goes on behind the scenes? You've got hair and makeup, outfit planning—the works. And did we mention the gifting suites? Now that we've touched on it, we actually have some pretty exciting intel. That's right, we know exactly what products are in the swag bags celebs are receiving. 

You want in? Keep reading! 

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

L'oréal Paris Rouge Signature, Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Luxy Duck French Lavender Coconut Natural Deodorant

BUY IT: $15 at the Luxy Duck

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Speck iPhone X/XS Presidio Grip & Glitter

BUY IT: $45 at Speck

Article continues below

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

L'oréal Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

L'oréal  Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner

BUY IT: $6 at Amazon

 

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Vivian Lou Insolia Classic Insoles

BUY IT: $29 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Totes Triple Protection Umbrella (actual item no longer sold)

BUY IT: Other options starting at $24 at Totes

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Lug Avion Tote

BUY IT: $86 at Avion

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

LA Society Gift Card

BUY IT: at LA Society

Article continues below

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Still Standing Original Spray

BUY IT: $35 at Amazon

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Erbaviva Awaken Body Spray

BUY IT: $32 at Erbaviva

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Copper+Crane Melting Body Soufflé

BUY IT: $30 at Copper+Crane

Article continues below

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Bombas Bright Marled Ankle Socks

BUY IT: $12 at Bombas

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Bell'INVITO "Pucker" Stationary (4 pack not available online)

BUY IT: $60 for 12 at Bell'INVITO

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ SAG Awards , Top Stories , Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Style , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams, LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Serena Williams Dances to Beyoncé During Surprise Lip Sync Battle Performance

Liam Hemsworth Enjoying "The Husband & Wife Thing" With Miley Cyrus

"Black Panther" Cast Is the Coolest Squad at SAG After-Parties

Live TV Musicals, Rent, Grease, Hairspray

Rent Live Came in Hot, But Which Live TV Musical Reigns Supreme? Vote Now!

This is Us Cast, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

The This Is Us Cast Had an Unforgettable Time at the 2019 SAG Awards

Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Bachelor Colton Underwood Is Lying About His Virginity

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.