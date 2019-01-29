Here's Proof Bella Hadid's Fashion Is Fierce AF On and Off the Runway

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 3:00 AM
From walking the runway for the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Moschino, to gracing the covers of major publications such as Vogue and Elle, there is no denying that Bella Hadid is one of the busiest supermodels on the planet.
And with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, the supermodel is about to become busier than ever.
Aside from her stellar runway-looks, Hadid also has some envious street style.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old model admitted that she is the one who puts together most of her outfits. "It's important to push boundaries," she stated in a separate interview with the publication. "There have been a few times that I've gone overboard, but I like to do whatever makes me feel good."
Luckily for us, the upcoming weeks are set to be filled with star-studded fashion events, meaning more bomb-shell style moments from the Dior Darling.
So, while we're waiting to see which New York runways Bella will dominate this season, let's revisit some of her most unforgettable looks in our gallery above!
We can't wait to see what Bella will be wearing next!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
A Never-Ending Controversy: Inside the Outrage Over Leaving Neverland and Michael Jackson's Complicated Legacy
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?