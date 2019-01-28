Hit Or a Miss? Here's Where the Dating #NoFilter Couples Stand Now

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 6:00 AM

Was it a match made in heaven?

Love can form in the oddest of circumstances, so viewers tuning into Dating #NoFilter might actually see a potential match blossom before their very eyes. However, as comedians Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker know firsthand, anything is possible on these blind dates.

Between the cameras, the commentary and the many OMG moments, you may be wondering if any of the couples found success on Dating #NoFilter! Don't fret, we've got a romantic update for all of the pairings.

For the results on how each date ended up, be sure to sneak a peek at the scorecards below!

Photos

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Watch a brand new episode of Dating #NoFilter every Monday through Thursday at 10:30 p.m.!

