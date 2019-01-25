by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 2:01 PM
So, you've just auditioned for Saturday Night Live. You were in a dark room, looking at a silhouette of Lorne Michaels. What do you do after?
"It's hard to be that vulnerable, to wane something so badly, but I wanted it so badly. After the audition I didn't hear for a little while. It was just a lot of me, in my bed, watching The Great British Bake Off, for comfort. Hoping to get that call," Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner told E! News.
Both Gardner and Chris Redd joined the cast in 2017 and said they're still experiencing "pinch me" moments.
"I get that moment every week still. I just try to not say it because it makes me feel too new, like I should be used to it by now. When I'm walking through that hallway to our offices or walking up to 8H at some point I'm like, ‘Man, we're really on SNL. This is insane,'" Redd told us.
Last season, Gardner said she was across from Will Ferrell backstage waiting to go a bit on Weekend Update. He gave her a thumbs up of encouragement. "I was just like, ‘I am so lucky. He is so nice,'" she said.
Gardner and Redd said they've come to rely on Cecily Strong as a guide of sorts, specifically for SNL decorum.
"I look up to the whole cast so much," Gardner told us.
This year, the duo welcomed hosts such as Jason Momoa, Rachel Brosnahan, Matt Damon and Seth Meyers come through the halls of Studio 8H…so what comes to mind immediately when they hear their names?
Click play on the video above to find out.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
