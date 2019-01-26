Remember These Embarrassing Celebrity Fashion Trends?

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

Beyonce, Embarrassing fashion trends, Cropped Pants

James Devaney/WireImage

There are some fashion statements you just can't forget. 

As another fashion month kicks off, designers are sending their latest creations down catwalks around the world and new trends are taking shape. While it's always a bit unpredictable what will ultimately stick, there are some trends that linger in our memory long after they've seen their last days. 

Such is especially the case in Hollywood, where red carpet photos keep embarrassing looks alive long after they've been bid farewell. While some of Tinseltown's biggest style faux pas are decades old at this point, they're pretty much imprinted in our memories—and in the annals of pop culture. 

If there's anything to be learned, it's that even Grammy-winning pop stars, Golden Globe-nominated actresses and A-list fashionistas aren't immune to a few bad trends. 

Without further ado, let's take a walk down embarrassing fashion memory lane, shall we? 

Britney Spears, Embarrassing fashion trends

KMazur/WireImage

Cut-Up Shirts

Simply, what was Britney Spears thinking? 

Paris Hilton, Embarrassing fashion trends, Low-rise jeans

Sam Levi/WireImage

Low-Rise Jeans

Unfortunately, these are making a comeback

Nicole Richie, Embarrassing fashion trends, Ugg Boots, Mini-Skirt

Amy Graves/WireImage

Everything With Ugg Boots

Presenting the go-to footwear of the 2000s for any occasion. 

Article continues below

Lisa Bonet, Embarrassing fashion trends, tiny glasses

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Tiny Sunglasses

These itty-bitty frames are back in Hollywood yet again. 

Christina Aguilera, Embarrassing fashion trends, embroidered jeans

KMazur/WireImage

Embroidered Jeans

Let us also not forget the accompanying body chains—in case there wasn't enough already going on. 

Ashley Tisdale, Embarrassing fashion trends, Skirt over pants

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Skirts and Pants

There was a strange obsession with layered one type of bottom over another type of bottom. 

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Embarrassing fashion trends, Von Dutch

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

Trucker Hats

Once upon a time, stars couldn't go anywhere without this headgear. 

Geri Halliwell, Embarrassing fashion trends, Leg Warmers

Jason Kirk/ Eric Ford/Online USA

Leg Warmers

They arrived in the '80s and should have stayed there. 

Kirsten Dunst, Embarrassing fashion trends, butterfly clips

Bei/REX/Shutterstock

Fly Away

In the late '90s, butterfly clips were a standard of any red carpet 'do. 

Article continues below

Paris Hilton, Embarrassing fashion trends, handkerchief skirt

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Handkerchief Skirts

Hems were all over the place in the 2000s. 

Mandy Moore, Embarrassing fashion trends, Halter Tops

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Halter Tops

They were all the rage by the millennium. 

Mandy Moore, Embarrassing fashion trends, Belts

SGranitz/WireImage

Belt It

There was a time when every top and dress required a belt.

Article continues below

And, yes, we definitely rocked a few of those trends ourselves. Live and learn!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Justin Timberlake, Embarrassing fashion trends, Von Dutch

