by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 12:50 PM
You can trust Rent is in some good hands.
"I feel like I've been a Renthead for a while," Vanessa Hudgens told E! News at a rehearsal for Fox's Rent: Live.
Hudgens, who is playing Maureen in the live musical telecast, previously did a production of the acclaimed show at the Hollywood Bowl. "I remember learning the play through doing it. And falling in love with the music through the fact that we'd be singing it over and over again," she said. At the time of her first brush with Rent, Hudgens said she and her sister just constantly sang the songs.
"It's so exciting to come back to it and realize how the songs are still so ingrained into my brain that I have not forgotten them, that the messages still so real, so relevant, so strong. It's just a wonderful story about community, which is something I feel is overlooked," she said.
Jordan Fisher is taking on the role of Mark, a role he's had his eye on since he was 14 years old.
"Literally manifested that," he said about his goal to be the first. "We were talking about pipe dreams and goals and I said, ‘I want to be the first Mark Cohen of color on Broadway, and here we are!"
Fox
Brennin Hunt said Roger, his character, has always been his favorite and Rent was the first show he saw on Broadway.
Click play to hear more from the cast, including Brandon Victor Dixon's relationship with the show.
Rent airs live on Fox at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?