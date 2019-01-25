Shia LaBeouf, FKA twigs and More Stars Take Over the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

The Image Direct

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is officially in full swing!

Stars have been spotted arriving in Utah for the festival, where a number of new films are set to premiere. Earlier this week, Honey Boy co-stars (and rumored couple) Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs were photographed at the airport in Utah ahead of their movie's premiere. Pictures show the duo waiting for their luggage at the airport together. LaBeouf and FKA twigs first met on the set of the film in 2018, sparking romance speculation months later.

Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close and Robert Redford are among the other stars who've already arrived at the festival.

Photos

2019 Sundance Film Festival: Star Sightings

Take a look at all of the star sightings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival below!

Shia LaBeouf

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Acura

Shia LaBeouf

The actor signs autographs in Park City before getting into an Acura.

FKA Twigs

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Acura

FKA twigs

The singer-songwriter smiles as she gets into her Acura MDX.

Mindy Kaling, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Mindy Kaling

The Office alum, who is set to premiere her upcoming comedy blockbuster Late Night, is photographed at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.

Article continues below

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs

The Honey Boy co-stars arrive at the airport in Utah ahead of their film's premiere.

Sundance Film Festival, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Michelle Williams & Julianne Moore

Legends only! The A-list actresses attend the premiere for After the Wedding.

Sundance Film Festival, Ashton Sanders, KiKi Layne

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ashton Sanders & Kiki Layne

The Moonlight actor and If Beale Street Could Talk actress pose for photos at the premiere of Native Son.

Article continues below

Riley Keough, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Riley Keough

The Under the Silver Lake actress is spotted at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.

Ava DuVernay, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

The critically-acclaimed director speaks at "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program" during the festival.

Glenn Close, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Glenn Close

The Wife star takes the stage at "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program."

Article continues below

Sundance Film Festival, Jackie Chan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jackie Chan

Two thumbs up! The Hollywood veteran is all smiles at Sundance.

Sundance Film Festival, Jada Pinkett Smith

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress and Red Table Talk host attends "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program."

Sundance Film Festival, Awkwafina

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Awkwafina

The breakout star of Crazy Rich Asians oozes elegance at the premiere of The Farewell

Article continues below

Tony Hale, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Tony Hale

The Veep star smiles for cameras at the Pizza Hut Lounge.

Sundance Film Festival, Malin Akerman

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Malin Akerman

The actress braves Park City's chilly temperatures in a knight dress and boots. 

Robert Redford, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Robert Redford

The Oscar-winning director speaks at the After the Wedding premiere.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shia LaBeouf , FKA twigs , Sundance , VG , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Moore

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Supergirl, Nicole Maines, Dreamer

Dreamer Debuts on Supergirl: TV's First Transgender Superhero Is Here

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Says It's "Embarrassing" Watching Her Dates With Artem Chigvintsev and Peter From The Bachelorette

Connor Cruise

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Makes Rare Public Outing

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Documentary Leaving Neverland Draws Shock at Sundance Film Festival Screening

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Watch Cardi B Strut on Her Own Runway as She Preps for Fashion Week

Heidi Gardner

What It's Really Like Waiting for the Call After Auditioning for Saturday Night Live

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.