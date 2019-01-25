The Image Direct
The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is officially in full swing!
Stars have been spotted arriving in Utah for the festival, where a number of new films are set to premiere. Earlier this week, Honey Boy co-stars (and rumored couple) Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs were photographed at the airport in Utah ahead of their movie's premiere. Pictures show the duo waiting for their luggage at the airport together. LaBeouf and FKA twigs first met on the set of the film in 2018, sparking romance speculation months later.
Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close and Robert Redford are among the other stars who've already arrived at the festival.
Take a look at all of the star sightings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival below!
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Acura
Shia LaBeouf
The actor signs autographs in Park City before getting into an Acura.
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Acura
FKA twigs
The singer-songwriter smiles as she gets into her Acura MDX.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut
Mindy Kaling
The Office alum, who is set to premiere her upcoming comedy blockbuster Late Night, is photographed at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.
The Image Direct
Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs
The Honey Boy co-stars arrive at the airport in Utah ahead of their film's premiere.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Julianne Moore
Legends only! The A-list actresses attend the premiere for After the Wedding.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Ashton Sanders & Kiki Layne
The Moonlight actor and If Beale Street Could Talk actress pose for photos at the premiere of Native Son.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut
Riley Keough
The Under the Silver Lake actress is spotted at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
The critically-acclaimed director speaks at "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program" during the festival.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Glenn Close
The Wife star takes the stage at "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jackie Chan
Two thumbs up! The Hollywood veteran is all smiles at Sundance.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith
The actress and Red Table Talk host attends "An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Awkwafina
The breakout star of Crazy Rich Asians oozes elegance at the premiere of The Farewell.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut
Tony Hale
The Veep star smiles for cameras at the Pizza Hut Lounge.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Malin Akerman
The actress braves Park City's chilly temperatures in a knight dress and boots.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Robert Redford
The Oscar-winning director speaks at the After the Wedding premiere.
