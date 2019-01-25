Shia LaBeouf, FKA twigs and More Stars Take Over the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

  • By
    &

Fri., Jan. 25, 2019

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

The Image Direct

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is officially in full swing!

Stars have been spotted arriving in Utah for the festival, where a number of new films are set to premiere. Earlier this week, Honey Boy co-stars (and rumored couple) Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs were photographed at the airport in Utah ahead of their movie's premiere. Pictures show the duo waiting for their luggage at the airport together. LaBeouf and FKA twigs first met on the set of the film in 2018, sparking romance speculation months later.

Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close and Robert Redford are among the other stars who've already arrived at the festival.

Photos

2019 Sundance Film Festival: Star Sightings

Take a look at all of the star sightings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival below!

Mindy Kaling, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Mindy Kaling

The Office alum is photographed at the Pizza Hut Lounge at the festival.

Tony Hale, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Tony Hale

The Veep star smiles for cameras at the Pizza Hut Lounge.

Riley Keough, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Riley Keough

The Under the Silver Lake actress is spotted at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.

Ava DuVernay, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

The director speaks at An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program during the festival.

Glenn Close, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Glenn Close

The Wife star takes the stage at An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program.

Robert Redford, Sundance Film Festival, 2019

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Robert Redford

The Oscar-winning director speaks at the After the Wedding premiere.

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs

Honey Boy co-stars arrive at the airport in Utah ahead of their film's premiere.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

TAGS/ Shia LaBeouf , FKA twigs , Sundance , VG , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

