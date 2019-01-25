Disney Channel
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:19 AM
Demi Lovato just served us a hearty dose of nostalgia.
The 26-year-old singer and actress, who has been away from the spotlight in recent months as she recovers from a drug overdose and relapse that lead to a hospitalization and rehab stint, commented on an Instagram meme that stated that Netflix would be better if it had former Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana, The Suite Life on Deck, Wizards of Waverly Place, iCarly and That's So Raven, Nickelodeon shows like Big Time Rush and Zoey 101, the ABC sitcom George Lopez, as well as the Harry Potter films.
"Sonny With a Chance," Lovato added, referring to the Disney Channel original series that aired between 2009 and 2011 and was the first and last show to feature her as a leading actress.
Lovato's first major acting role was in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, which also starred the Jonas Brothers. The film was also not on the list.
Lovato has posted sparingly on social media since her health scare. Earlier this month, she shared a selfie of herself and other pics from her best friend's wedding.
Lovato, who has battled an eating disorder and spoken out in the past about positive body image, recently voiced support for fellow singer Bebe Rexa, who posted that designers do not want to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because she's "too big."
"F--king preach!!!" Lovato commented on her Instagram post. "Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!"
