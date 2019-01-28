Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif build Tina a "pig skin corset"?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, the Las Vegas resident opens up about her request as she details her plastic surgery journey. Currently, Tina has 2,000cc sized breasts—implants that cause her notable back pain. But how did Tina come to have her "boulder holders"?

According to the new patient, she first aspired for larger breasts during her youth in Brisbane, Australia. "Me and my sister Johanna were always really close as kids. I was two years above her, but she had bigger boobs than me!" Tina explains to the Botched camera. "So I used to buy lots of padded bras, chicken fillets that would pad you out."

By the time she turned 20, Tina had already purchased her first breast implants.