You Have to Watch Chris Pine Rap "Ice Ice Baby"

All right stop, collaborate and listen...Chris Pine's rapping.

The 38-year-old Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor rocked a mic, or rather a pen, like a vandal and rapped Vanilla Ice's 1990 one hit wonder "Ice, Ice Baby," a favorite track from his childhood, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday after chatting about the music he grew up with and the first concerts he watched (Faith No More, Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Motörhead) and a band he used to be in with his middle school teachers. Pine said "Ice Ice Baby" was the first song he remembers memorizing.

"It's not a bad song," Pine said.

"Eleven years old," he added.