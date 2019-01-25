Attention Travis Scott! Kylie Jenner's Ideal Valentine's Day Includes Diamonds

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 9:43 AM

Kylie Jenner is dishing on her ideal Valentine's Day.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder answers a series of questions about the romantic holiday. "We are gonna play a Valentine's rapid-fire question game in honor of my Valentine's collection, launching on Feb.1," a red-haired Kylie tells her fans in the YouTube video.

So, would Kylie prefer a fancy dinner or a movie at home on the special day?

"I don't know, 'cause I really love both, but maybe since it's Valentine's Day, let's go out for a nice dinner or something," Kylie, who has been in a relationship with Travis Scott since 2017, shares in the video.

Kylie Jenner Low-Key Names Her Makeup Shades After Taylor Swift Songs

And when it comes to gifts, does Kylie want a teddy bear or jewelry?

"I mean, jewelry, obviously, right?" Kylie laughs.

Diamonds or pearls?

That would be "diamonds" for Kylie!

This new video comes exactly one week before the launch of Kylie's new collection, Feb. 1, which is the same date as her daughter Stormi Webster's first birthday.

On Thursday, Kylie took to Instagram to reveal the packaging for the new collection, even sharing the name of her new makeup products. After dishing the details, many fans noted that Kylie appears to have named two of her products after Taylor Swift songs.

Take a look at the video above to see Kylie answer rapid-fire Valentine's Day questions!

